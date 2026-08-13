5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Ladakh's Leh

A significant 5.5 magnitude earthquake has jolted Leh in Ladakh early Thursday, with the National Centre for Seismology confirming the tremor and details on potential damage still emerging.

Key Points A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Leh, Ladakh, early Thursday.

The tremor was recorded at 6.05 am at a depth of 10 km.

The National Centre for Seismology confirmed the seismic event.

Reports of damage or casualties are currently awaited.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 shook Leh in Ladakh early Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The tremor was recorded at at 6.05 am at a depth of 10 km, according to the NCS. Further details, including any reports of damage or casualties, were awaited.