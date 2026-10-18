Tragic Road Accident Claims Five Lives In Punjab

A devastating car accident in Punjab's Sangrur district on Sunday claimed the lives of five workers and injured several others, prompting an official response and expressions of grief.

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Key Points Five workers were killed in a car accident on Sunday in Punjab's Sangrur district.

Several others sustained injuries when a speeding car ran over them on the Lehragaga-Jakhar road.

An eyewitness reported the workers were sitting roadside when the incident occurred.

Punjab Cabinet minister Barinder Kumar Goyal expressed grief over the tragedy.

Five workers were killed and several others sustained injuries after a car ran over them on Lehragaga-Jakhar road in Punjab's Sangrur district on Sunday, police said.

According to an eyewitness, the group of workers were sitting on the roadside when the speeding car mowed them down.

Five workers died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment, an official said.

Punjab Cabinet minister Barinder Kumar Goyal expressed grief over the incident.