5 suspects arrested for terror plot at UK air base are British nationals

UK Counter Terrorism Policing has arrested five British nationals in connection with an explosives threat to RAF Fairford, sparking a complex investigation and drawing a strong denial of involvement from Iran amidst geopolitical tensions.

IMAGE: Emergency vehicles are parked at Fairford Youth Football club, near RAF Fairford, which hosts US Air Force personnel, in Fairford, Gloucestershire, Britain, September 27, 2026. Police declared a major incident at UK's Fairford air base after several men were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act. Photograph: Toby Shepheard/Reuters

Key Points Five British nationals in their 20s were arrested on terror charges near RAF Fairford, suspected of an explosives threat.

Counter Terrorism Policing is conducting a complex, large-scale investigation, with suspects held under the UK Explosives Act and Terrorism Act.

Iran has strongly condemned and rejected any link to the plot, labelling the speculation as "Iranophobia."

A local farmer's alert led to the interception of suspicious vehicles, praised by the UK defence secretary.

US President Donald Trump stated the suspects were under long-term investigation and aimed to cause "big damage."

The UK's Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) on Monday said that all five men arrested on suspicion of terror charges over an explosives threat to a Royal Air Force (RAF) base are British nationals aged in their 20s.

CTP are leading the investigation after three suspicious vehicles travelling towards RAF Fairford in south-west England were intercepted by armed officers on Sunday.

It led to five arrests in the Whelford area of Gloucestershire on suspicion of committing offences under the UK Explosives Act and further on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act.

Ongoing Investigation and Custody

"The [London-based] men are being held under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE) and a custody extension has been secured until later today," CTP said in a statement.

"Specially trained CTP investigators have been examining the scene overnight and have been carrying out a range of activity, which have led to multiple new lines of enquiry.

"The nature of this investigation means significant numbers of resources, including military assets, remain deployed at the location... At this time, we are working to establish the full circumstances of the activity of those arrested, their knowledge and any motivation behind this incident," the force said.

Iran Denies Involvement in RAF Fairford Plot

Meanwhile, amid speculation, Iran "categorically" rejected any involvement in the suspected RAF Fairford bomb plot and labelled it "Iranophobia".

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London said it "strongly condemns the recent unfounded and malicious speculations published by some British individuals and media outlets attempting to link Iran to the arrest of five suspects in the vicinity of RAF Fairford base".

It added: "The circulation of such fabricated speculations, particularly in the aftermath of the criminal acts of aggression committed by the United States and the Israeli regime against the Iranian people, will serve no purpose other than to fuel Iranophobia propaganda in the UK.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to take appropriate legal measures, as necessary, to safeguard the rights and interests of the country and its people in response to misleading and damaging media narratives."

Police Reassure Public Amid Complex Operation

CTP said a cordon remains in place at the scene in the village as officers work hard to minimise disruption to local communities.

"This is a hugely complex and large-scale operation, involving local and national policing, the MoD [Ministry of Defence], and local agencies, who are working together to progress the investigation and support for the community," said deputy assistant commissioner Vicki Evans, CTP Senior National Coordinator.

"I am very aware of the levels of speculation about the motivation behind this incident, and the geopolitical questions that are being raised. However, I ask that at this time, CTP are given the space to work carefully and clearly," she said.

Evans acknowledged the "incredibly disruptive" impact of the investigation for local people and sought to reassure them that her team's activity is "in the interest of national security, but most importantly in the interest of their own safety".

"I'd also like to thank the emergency services for their response, including the armed officers who first attended the scene, not knowing what they may face," she added.

Public Alert and US Involvement

A local farmer from Whelford told reporters on Monday that she initially raised the alarm after noticing "a large group of hooded and masked men" lingering near the treeline.

"I am absolutely staggered that it was left to me as a member of the public to see and report this. I believe that my 999 call foiled whatever plans they had," she told the BBC.

UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting thanked her intervention but stressed that she had only a "partial picture" of the incident.

"I won't go beyond that, in terms of commenting on operational security matters," said the minister.

RAF Fairford has been used to launch US operations against Iran during the ongoing war in West Asia.

President Donald Trump told reporters in the US that the men arrested near RAF Fairford on Sunday were "looking to do big damage".

"We had them under investigation. They were looking to do big damage to our fort, and working with the British worked out great," said Trump.

"It may have been Scotland Yard, I don't know. We worked with a lot of them. We had them under view for a long time, and we got them. It was fantastic. Working with Britain, it was an amazing job," he said.

The incident follows a threat in July by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to attack RAF Fairford and made veiled threats against the "British monarchy regime".