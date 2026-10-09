Life Imprisonment For Five In Farmer Murder Case Linked To Village Polls

A Bareilly court has delivered a life sentence to five individuals for the 2016 murder of a farmer, a crime rooted in a bitter village head election dispute, highlighting the severe consequences of local political rivalries.

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Key Points Five men, including Jameel Ahmed Khan alias Guddu, were sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday for the 2016 murder of farmer Fatte Khan.

The murder originated from a dispute over the 2016 gram pradhan election in Nirgua Gauntia village, where Fatte Khan's mother had lost.

Tensions escalated after the murder of Babu Khan, in which Fatte Khan was accused, leading to Fatte Khan's killing three days later.

The accused allegedly attacked Fatte Khan with sticks, strangled him with a scarf, and concealed his body on March 13, 2016.

The court imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 1.55 lakh, directing Rs 1 lakh to be paid to the victim's family.

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district has sentenced five men to life imprisonment for the 2016 murder of a farmer over a dispute linked to a village head election, and imposed a total fine of Rs 1.55 lakh on them, a prosecution official said on Friday.

Sessions Judge Pradeep Kumar Singh pronounced the verdict on Thursday, convicting Jameel Ahmed Khan alias Guddu, Hiroz Khan, Rahmat Khan, Tahir Khan and Nabi Raja Khan in the murder of farmer Fatte Khan.

Election Dispute Led To Murder

District Government Counsel Reet Ram Rajput said the dispute stemmed from the 2016 gram pradhan election in Nirgua Gauntia village in the Shergarh area. Fatte Khan's mother, Khatoon Begum, had lost the election, following which tensions escalated between the rival groups.

The rivalry intensified after Babu Khan, a former fair-price shop dealer, was murdered. His body was found near the railway tracks close to Bhojipura railway station. Fatte Khan and his brother Misryar were accused in that case. While Misryar was jailed, Fatte Khan left the village.

Three days after Babu Khan's murder, Fatte Khan was killed when he was returning to the village on a motorcycle, according to the prosecution.

Details Of The Crime And Verdict

According to the case, on March 13, 2016, Fatte Khan was working in a field with his brother Male Khan and other family members when the five accused allegedly attacked him with sticks. They dragged him out of the field, strangled him with a scarf and concealed his body in bushes, the prosecution said.

Male Khan and other family members subsequently raised an alarm and sought help from villagers, who reached the spot and found Fatte Khan's body.

The post-mortem examination indicated strangulation, injuries to the neck and a fractured bone in the throat region, according to the case details.

The prosecution filed a chargesheet against the five accused. The court sentenced all of them to life imprisonment and imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 1.55 lakh, including a direction to pay Rs 1 lakh to the victim's family, the prosecution official said.