5 rescued orangutans undergo extensive health checks in Odisha zoo

Five rescued baby orangutans at Nandankanan Zoological Park are undergoing critical health checks and DNA testing to determine their origin and aid an ongoing international wildlife smuggling investigation in Odisha.

IMAGE: Five baby orangutans kept under quarantine at Nandankanan Zoo after they were discovered in the Ranakatha Protected Reserve Forest, a region where the species is not naturally found, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, September 9, 2026. Photograph: Nandankanan Zoo/ANI Photo

Key Points Five rescued baby orangutans are undergoing health checks and DNA testing at Nandankanan Zoological Park.

The health assessment includes X-rays, blood, stool, and urine sample analysis, prompted by one orangutan developing a fever.

DNA testing is crucial to establish the origin of the non-native orangutans and assist in the international wildlife smuggling investigation.

The primates, rescued from Balasore, will remain in quarantine for 30 days, receiving specialised care and diet.

Odisha Police's Special Task Force and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau are jointly investigating the suspected smuggling.

X-rays were conducted, and blood samples were collected from the five rescued baby orangutans quarantined at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday to assess their individual health and facilitate DNA testing, officials said.

The health check-up was conducted a second time within 24 hours after one of the primates developed fever, they said.

"The overall health condition of the orangutans seems to be stable. X-rays and blood samples of the animals were taken to ascertain their individual health condition," Nandankanan Zoological Park Director Sanath Kumar N told reporters.

Investigating Orangutan Origins

The blood samples will also be used for DNA testing, a senior Forest Department official said, adding that a laboratory capable of conducting the test is being identified.

"An appropriate laboratory needs to have the standard DNA sample profile of orangutans for comparison. Such laboratories are not very common," he said.

The samples are also being tested for blood parameters such as haemoglobin and white blood cell count. Stool and urine samples of the animals are also being examined, he added.

"The priority is the well-being of the babies. Regarding DNA tests, zoo authorities will take the call on where and when to send the samples," said Aditya Acharya, head of the Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH) at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology.

The DNA examination is considered important to establish the origin of the rescued animals, which could aid the ongoing investigation, officials said.

Orangutans are not native to India and are primarily found in the rainforests of Borneo and Sumatra, they said.

Care And Ongoing Investigation

The five juvenile orangutans were rescued from a forest in Balasore district on September 8.

One of the primates developed a high body temperature on Sunday and was subsequently put on medication, officials said.

On Tuesday, members of a technical committee formed by the principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife), Odisha, visited the quarantine area and examined all five orangutans. Following the examination, the zoo said the body temperatures of the five animals were between 98 and 99 degrees Fahrenheit.

"All five are apparently stable, with normal feed acceptance and improved activity," an official said.

The rescued orangutans are to remain in quarantine for 30 days. According to a dietary chart prepared by experts, the animals are being fed milk every two hours, along with apple and banana fluids and boiled potatoes at regular intervals.

Meanwhile, the Odisha police's Special Task Force and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau have launched a joint investigation into suspected international wildlife smuggling. There has been no major breakthrough in the probe so far, officials said.