Wangchuk intervenes as 5 more join Mahato in Jharkhand hunger strike over exam irregularities

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has urged hunger strikers protesting alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations to at least drink water, as the agitation intensifies with more individuals joining the indefinite fast.

IMAGE: Activist Sonam Wangchuk speaks to Devendra Nath Mahto, who is on a hunger strike. Photograph: PTI

Key Points Activist Sonam Wangchuk intervened, urging hunger striker Devendra Nath Mahto to drink water, which he did on the fourth day of his fast.

Five more individuals joined an indefinite hunger strike, bringing the total to six, intensifying protests ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly.

Protesters are demanding the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination and a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren stated his government is serious about the concerns and will make decisions at an appropriate time.

The Jharkhand Police's CID has arrested 14 people and questioned former JPSC chairman L Khiangte in connection with the alleged irregularities.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday spoke to Devendra Nath Mahto, who is on a hunger strike against the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, and urged him to at least drink water.

Heeding his request, Mahato had water on the fourth day of his fast.

On Tuesday night, five people under the JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch banner began an indefinite hunger strike as the protest intensified ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly.

With this, the number of people on hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium has risen to six. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha member Devendra Nath Mahto has been fasting at the same venue for the past four days.

Wangchuk's Intervention and Protesters' Demands

Wangchuk, who was on a 26-day fast in Delhi over the NEET paper leak issue recently, advised Mahto to at least drink water, as his blood sugar and blood pressure levels were dropping. On his advice, Mahto drank water.

Both factions of the protesters have been demanding since July 25 the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission examination, as well as reforms in the commission and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission.

They are also demanding an inquiry into exam irregularities by the CBI or an independent panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

The spokesperson of the JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch, Jivan Kumar, said, "Our five friends, including two women, went on hunger strike from Tuesday night to press for our demands."

A core committee meeting will be held shortly to decide on taking out a 'Tiranga March' in support of students' demands, he said.

Sabita Kumari, who is on hunger strike, said they were "forced" to resort to this type of protest since the government was not fulfilling their demands.

Another protester, Habiba, said, "The CM is like our guardian. When children are hungry, a guardian also feels pain. So, we hope that he will listen to our grievances and demands."

"The chief minister says the government is sensitive. It may be, but we want action and justice, not assurance," she said.

Government and Opposition Responses

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said his government was serious about the concerns raised by the protesting job aspirants and a decision would be taken at an appropriate time.

"With close scrutiny and complete seriousness, decisions addressing their demands and queries will be announced at the appropriate time. I am confident that the protesters will be reassured," Soren had told reporters in Ranchi.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Babulal Marandi said demands of the protestors were genuine.

"The government should cancel the 14th JPSC exam, and the probe should be handed over to the CBI. The CID, which is investigating the case, has been engaged to cover up the issue."

Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar urged the Jharkhand government to constitute a panel headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the alleged irregularities while demanding that all JPSC officials be dismissed and the results of exams held recently be cancelled.

The Congress is a major coalition partner in the Hemant Soren-led dispensation in Jharkhand.

Ongoing Investigation and Postponement

Jharkhand Police's CID has so far arrested 14 people in connection with the alleged irregularities, while the JPSC postponed the Combined Civil Services Mains Examination, scheduled from July 25 to 27, citing "unavoidable circumstances" amid mounting protests, an official said.

The CID has also questioned former JPSC chairman L Khiangte four times since July 28 and raided 18 locations across Ranchi, Palamu, Hazaribagh, Bokaro and Dhanbad as part of its probe into the alleged recruitment irregularities.