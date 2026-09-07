5 MCD officials suspended after 7 deaths in Satya Niketan

Following a tragic building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan that claimed seven lives, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has suspended a Deputy Commissioner and four engineers, initiating disciplinary proceedings.

IMAGE: Emergency personnel inspect the site and look for survivors after a building collapsed, in New Delhi, September 6, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points The Municipal Corporation of Delhi suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and four engineers.

The suspensions are a direct consequence of a building collapse in south Delhi's Satya Niketan, which tragically killed seven people.

The collapsed structure was identified as a decades-old five-storey building that housed a boys' hostel.

The MCD Vigilance Department issued the suspension orders, initiating disciplinary proceedings against the officials.

The suspended officials will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per the applicable rules and regulations.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and four engineers pending disciplinary proceedings, after a building in south Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed, killing seven and injuring several others.

MCD Initiates Disciplinary Action

The order of the copy, accessed by PTI, reads that the suspended officials include Superintending Engineer Ranvir Singh, Executive Engineer (Building) Lalit Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer (Building) Sunil Chauhan and Junior Engineer (Building) Ashish Kumar of the South Zone.

The action comes after a decades-old five-storey building housing a boys' hostel collapsed in Satya Niketan on Sunday.

The suspension orders were issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Vigilance Department on the directions of the civic body's commissioner under the DMC Services (Control and Appeal) Regulations, 1959.

The officials have been placed under suspension with immediate effect under Regulation 5(2), the orders said.

They will be entitled to subsistence allowance as admissible under the rules.

The suspension orders were signed by Deputy Law Officer (Vigilance) Nand Kishore.