5 arrested near UK base hosting US Air Force over terror charges

UK counter-terror police are spearheading a major investigation after five individuals were apprehended near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on suspicion of terror offences and violating the Explosives Act, following reports of suspicious vehicles near the strategically important airbase.

IMAGE: B‑1B Lancer bomber is parked at the RAF Fairford airbase, which hosts United States Air Force personnel, in Fairford, Gloucestershire on, September 27, 2026. Photograph: Toby Shepheard/Reuters

Key Points Five men were arrested near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on suspicion of terror offences and under the UK Explosives Act.

The arrests followed a report of three suspicious vehicles travelling towards the airbase, prompting a major incident declaration.

The Army's Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit is examining the vehicles, leading to the evacuation of approximately 85 households as a precaution.

RAF Fairford is a significant base, hosting US Air Force personnel and previously used for operations against Iran.

The incident follows a July threat by Iran's IRGC to attack RAF Fairford and the 'British monarchy regime'.

The UK's counter-terror police said it is leading an investigation after five men were arrested on suspicion of terror offences near a Royal Air Force (RAF) base in a UK village on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said armed officers responded after the local police unit received a call at 0045 local time relating to three suspicious vehicles, which appeared to be travelling towards RAF Fairford in south-west England.

The men were arrested in the Whelford area of Gloucestershire on suspicion of committing offences under the UK Explosives Act and were further arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act.

"Counter Terrorism Policing can now confirm they are leading an investigation into an incident which took place overnight near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire," the Met Police said in a statement.

Investigation Underway

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, Counter Terrorism Policing Senior National Coordinator, said her team is in the early stages of an investigation and the five arrested men remain in custody. "As you would expect, we are working closely with our partners to understand the circumstances of the incident. We continue to work with Gloucestershire Police to keep the community safe as we work to gather evidence from the scene," said Evans.

"A 400 metre cordon has been put in place around the vehicles while the Army's Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit conduct examinations. As a precaution, around 85 households have been evacuated whilst these examinations take place," she said.

Earlier, Gloucestershire Constabulary declared a "major incident" as the British Army sent in its bomb squad.

Community Safety Measures

The force's Assistant Chief Constable, Richard Ocone, urged the public not to speculate and follow official channels for updates.

"The emergency services have well-rehearsed plans for dealing with major incidents. A cordon is in place as a precaution and the public can expect to see an emergency services presence in the area for some time," said Ocone.

"A nearby leisure centre has been opened to provide a safe space for anyone evacuated and unable to go to friends or relatives. We'd like to thank the residents who have left their homes this morning for their understanding and support. "We appreciate the disruption this will have caused and would like to reassure them we are working as quickly as we can to get them back in their properties," he said.

Government Response and US Involvement

A UK government spokesperson said British Prime Minister Andy Burnham was receiving updates on the incident at the air base, which hosts a large number of US Air Force personnel and operations.

UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting praised the "specialist teams" for acting "swiftly" as the "Armed Forces are on standby 24/7".

"We are grateful to the emergency services, who have acted quickly to detain several suspects and put measures in place to keep the community safe. "It would be inappropriate to comment further whilst investigations are ongoing," a UK government spokesperson said.

RAF Fairford has been used to launch US operations against Iran during the ongoing war in West Asia.

A spokesperson for the US Air Force declined to discuss specific force protection measures, but stated that the "501st Combat Support Wing and our fellow UK-based wings remain vigilant and will take appropriate actions to ensure the safety and security of our US service members, civilians, contractors, and their families."

"We constantly assess a variety of factors that determine what measures we institute or modify to protect our installations, our people and their families," the spokesperson said.

The incident follows a threat in July by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to attack RAF Fairford and veiled threats against the "British monarchy regime".