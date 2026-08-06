5 arrested for plot to kill woman near Guruvayoor temple

The Kerala police have foiled a shocking murder plot near Guruvayur temple, arresting five men who allegedly planned to kill a woman by disguising themselves to enter her ladies' hostel, stemming from a relationship dispute.

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Key Points Five men arrested near Guruvayur temple for alleged murder conspiracy.

Accused planned to disguise as women to enter a ladies' hostel and kill a spa employee.

The motive stemmed from a relationship breakup with one of the accused.

The men were also caught with 15 grams of cannabis, suspected of selling drugs to school children.

Booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Juvenile Justice Act, and NDPS Act.

Five men, who were allegedly planning to kill a woman by dressing up as women in order to enter the ladies hostel she was staying in, have been arrested from near Guruvayur temple, the police said on August 6, Thursday.

The woman, a spa employee, was allegedly in a relationship with one of the accused and as she broke up with him, he decided to kill her, the police claimed.

Details Of The Alleged Plot And Arrest

The men were caught on Tuesday while waiting in a car near the Guruvayur Temple to sell drugs to school children, according to the FIR. Around 15 grams of cannabis was allegedly seized from their possession, the police said.

All five are accused in several cases and were planning to do away with the spa employee, the FIR said.

"During questioning, they revealed that they intended to dress up as women and enter the ladies' hostel to kill her," the police said.

The five were booked for various offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Juvenile Justice Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police said.

All five have been remanded to judicial custody.