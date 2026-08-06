48-hour blackout, water cut, followed by downpour: Gurugram goes into WFH mode

A 48-hour power cut on Gurugram's Sohna Road led to widespread protests and a severe water crisis for residents and businesses before electricity was finally restored. And then came the downpour.

IMAGE: Various parts of Gurugram were waterlogged following incessant rainfall, leading to the police appealing for WFH . Photograph: Screen grab @ANI/X

Key Points Gurugram's Sohna Road experienced a 48-hour power cut affecting malls and residential complexes.



Residents, particularly from Pyramid Urban Homes, protested the prolonged outage and water crisis.

The power disruption was attributed to a short circuit in the underground supply network.

Police and electricity officials intervened to clear blockades and assure residents.

Power supply was eventually restored after senior officials addressed the situation.

Several shopping malls and residential complexes situated on Gurugram's Sohna Road suffered an over 48-hour power cut before it was restored on August 5, Wednesday.

Residents of the Pyramid Urban Homes society in Sector 67 were compelled to take to the streets after the prolonged outage.

Understanding The Gurugram Power Crisis

AIRIA Mall, Elan Mall, Ocus and Pyramid Society were among the more than eight establishments that faced the nearly two-day power cut.

Sources said the outage was caused by a short circuit in the power supply network laid beneath these eight structures.

Irate locals laid a siege to Sohna Road before the police and power officials intervened and cleared the blockade.

Residents claimed that the outage led to a water crisis in their housing societies and disrupted their lives.

Sensing the rising anger, senior officials from the electricity department were summoned to the site and were made to assure residents.

Supply was finally resumed around 5 pm on Wednesday. Sunil Saini, the Badshahpur SDO of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam, said a fault in the switching cable had scuppered the power supply.

Police Issues Advisory

Intermittent heavy rain since the early hours of Thursday morning brought relief from the humid heat but also caused hardship for residents and commuters, with most parts of Gurugram waterlogged, triggering traffic jams, including on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

Following heavy downpours beginning around 2.40 am, the Gurugram police issued an advisory urging corporate establishments and private institutions to allow employees to work from home.

The police have appealed to the public via social media not to step out unnecessarily and to use alternative routes.

"The meteorological department has maintained a heavy rain alert for the next few hours. We strongly urge the corporate sector and private establishments to allow their employees to 'work from home' today.

"A reduction in the movement of non-essential vehicles will greatly assist our traffic management teams in maintaining smooth traffic flow and ensuring the uninterrupted operation of emergency services," police said in the advisory.

Due to the rain, waterlogging has occurred at various major intersections and service lanes, including Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Sohna Road, and the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

Commuters said the situation worsened during the morning rush hour, with vehicles crawling.

School students and office workers faced difficulties and inordinate delays reaching their destinations, the residents said.

They said major roads turn into ponds as soon as the rains begin, even though grand claims are made every year about cleaning drains and improving the drainage system.

According to an official statement and the 24-hour rainfall report, Sohna recorded the highest rainfall at 110 mm, and Gurugram recorded 97 mm. Harsaru and Kadipur sub-tehsils both recorded 74 mm of rainfall, while Wazirabad tehsil recorded 55 mm and Manesar recorded 54 mm.

Badshahpur sub-tehsil recorded lower rainfall at 13 mm, while Farukh Nagar and Pataudi recorded 7 mm and 6 mm, respectively.

"In anticipation of potential heavy traffic caused by waterlogging following continuous heavy rainfall since morning, all Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to manage traffic flow on the streets.

Traffic is moving smoothly across most parts of the city. In areas where traffic is slow due to heavy rain or other factors, Gurugram Police teams are making every possible effort to ensure smooth traffic movement," said Sibash Kabiraj, commissioner of police, Gurugram.