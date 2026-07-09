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46-year-old man dies of Covid in Andhra's Kadapa as antibiotics fail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R July 09, 2026 16:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In Kadapa, a 46-year-old man tragically died from Covid-19 after antibiotics failed to treat his severe symptoms, highlighting the critical need for early and accurate diagnosis in coronavirus cases.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 46-year-old man in Kadapa succumbed to Covid-19.
  • Antibiotic treatment for severe breathlessness and cough was ineffective for four days.
  • X-ray revealed complete lung damage and pneumonia.
  • Doctors suspected coronavirus after antibiotics failed, confirmed by CT scan.
  • Containment measures, including contact tracing and sanitisation, are underway.

A 46-year-old man died of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa four days after treatment with antibiotics failed to control his symptoms, an official said on Thursday.

Kadapa district medical & health officer Ravi Babu said the deceased was addicted to alcohol and had been admitted to a local hospital for severe breathlessness and cough.

 

Covid-19 Confirmed After Treatment Failure

"A 46-year-old man from Masapeta area in Kadapa succumbed to Covid-19. He was an alcoholic. He was suffering from severe breathlessness and cough," Babu told PTI.

An X-ray examination showed that both lungs of the deceased were completely damaged, resulting in pneumonia, the DM&HO said.

The disease did not subside even after four days of high-dose antibiotic treatment, prompting doctors to suspect a coronavirus infection, he said.

A subsequent CT scan of the chest confirmed the Covid-19 infection, Babu said, adding that containment measures - such as sanitisation and the tracing of primary and secondary contacts of the deceased - had been undertaken.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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