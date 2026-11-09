Major Drug Bust In Jharkhand: 441 Kg Ganja Seized, Four Arrested

Jharkhand authorities have made significant strides against drug trafficking, seizing 441 kg of ganja valued at Rs 2.2 crore and apprehending four interstate peddlers in separate operations across the state.

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Key Points Jharkhand police seized a total of 441 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 2.2 crore, in two separate operations on Monday.

In Garhwa district, 426 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.13 crore was recovered from a container truck on Sunday, though no arrests were made at the scene.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested four interstate drug peddlers with 15 kg of ganja at Tatisilway Railway station on Saturday night.

The arrested peddlers were transporting the contraband from Balangir, Odisha, to Champaran, Bihar.

Police have initiated investigations under the NDPS Act for both cases.

Four people were arrested and a total of 441 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.2 crore was seized in separate operations in Jharkhand, officials said on Monday.

Jharkhand Police Seize Massive Ganja Consignment

In Garhwa district, police seized 426 kg of ganja valued at around Rs 2.13 crore from a container truck parked near the Kalyanpur Overbridge under the jurisdiction of Garhwa police station on Sunday, a police officer said.

"Acting on a tip-off, police searched the vehicle to recover the contraband. During the operation, police recovered 426 kg of ganja from the truck, wrapped in 426 plastic packets weighing one kg each. The seized contraband was hidden in a secret chamber of the truck," Garhwa SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

No one has yet been arrested in this connection, as no person was present in the vehicle during the operation, he said, adding that the seized truck has a registration number from Uttar Pradesh.

Police initiated a detailed investigation into the matter after lodging a case under the NDPS Act, the officer said.

Interstate Drug Peddlers Apprehended By RPF

In a separate operation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested four interstate drug peddlers from a general coach of the Hatia-Islampur Express and seized 15 kg of ganja from their possession at the Tatisilway Railway station on Saturday night, an official statement said.

During interrogation, the accused stated that the seized contraband was purchased from Balangir in Odisha and was being taken to Bihar's Champaran area. Three of the accused are residents of Uttar Pradesh, while the fourth one, who is also the purchaser of the contraband, hails from Bihar's West Champaran district, it said.

The estimated market value of the seized ganja is around Rs 7.5 lakh. The seized ganja and all four accused were handed over to the Ranchi Government Railway Police (GRP) for further action, it added.