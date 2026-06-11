Investigation Launched After Man Found Murdered In Delhi

Delhi Police have launched a murder investigation after a 42-year-old man, Mohammad Anis, was found dead near a cinema hall in Nand Nagri, with the accused identified and raids underway.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 42-year-old man, Mohammad Anis, was found murdered in Nand Nagri, northeast Delhi.

Police discovered the critically injured victim near a cinema hall in the early hours of Thursday.

A murder case has been registered at Nand Nagri police station, and an investigation is actively underway.

The accused involved in the case has been identified, and police raids are being conducted for apprehension.

The motive behind the killing is currently unknown and under investigation by authorities.

A 42-year-old man was murdered near a cinema hall in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area on Thursday, police said. Police received information in the early hours of Thursday about an injured man lying on the road near a cinema hall. A police team rushed to the spot and found the victim, later identified as Mohammad Anis, in critical condition opposite the main gate of the hall. He was immediately taken to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the incident, a case of murder was registered at Nand Nagri police station and an investigation was launched. Crime and forensic teams inspected the scene and collected evidence. Investigators are analysing all available leads to establish the sequence of events leading to the killing, police said. According to police, the accused involved in the case has been identified and raids are being conducted to apprehend him. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, police said.