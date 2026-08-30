42 workers trapped? Nepal Army races to reach buried Trishuli project tunnel

As Nepal grapples with devastating floods, international technical teams from India and China have joined the Nepali Army's intensified efforts to rescue hundreds of workers trapped in hydropower project tunnels across Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts.

IMAGE: An undated handout photo of rescue workers taking part in a rescue operation near the tunnel of the Trishuli 3A Hydropower Project, following deadly flash floods and mudslides, in Rasuwa, Nepal. Photograph: Nepal Army/Handout via Reuters

Key Points Nepali Army engineers are intensifying rescue operations for workers trapped in hydropower project tunnels in flood-hit Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts.

Hundreds of workers remain unaccounted for across nine hydropower projects, with 42 specifically targeted at the Upper Trishuli-3A project.

Rescue efforts are complicated by mud, debris, damaged infrastructure, and difficult terrain, requiring heavy equipment and blasting.

International assistance has arrived, with technical teams from India and China deploying to aid in search and rescue operations.

The operation at Upper Trishuli-3A involves a joint 90-member team, including Nepali Army, Armed Police Force, and Nepal Police personnel.

Nepali Army engineers intensified efforts on Sunday to reach people believed trapped inside the Upper Trishuli-3A hydropower project tunnel in flood-hit Nuwakot, using heavy equipment and blasting to widen an opening into the buried structure.

As many as 537 workers and employees remained unaccounted for at nine hydropower projects in Nepal's flood-hit Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts — the Trishuli-3A hydropower project tunnel is one of them.

The operation at the Trishuli-3A site is focused on reaching 42 people reported out of contact at the 60 MW project, according to the Independent Power Producers' Association, Nepal (IPPAN).

The Nepal Electricity Authority has separately estimated that around 42 technical personnel were working on an overhaul of the underground powerhouse when they became trapped inside the tunnel, the OnlineKhabar news portal reported.





Joint Rescue Mission Underway

According to an update from the Nepal Prime Minister's Office, a joint 90-member rescue team has been deployed at the site, comprising 66 Nepali Army personnel, including a special search and rescue team with trained dogs, 18 Armed Police Force personnel and six Nepal Police personnel.

The team reached the main section of the tunnel, known as the "crown head", around 2 pm and created a 2-by-3-foot opening, the PMO said.

Rescuers descended through the opening using ropes and called out to those inside but received no response, it said.

Rescue efforts were being continued simultaneously with heavy equipment and blasting, while the opening was being widened to facilitate a faster and more effective operation, according to the PMO.

"Despite the difficult and risky conditions, the rescue team is working tirelessly around the clock," it said.

The Nepali Army has also airlifted excavators and bulldozers to Battar in Nuwakot after dismantling the heavy machinery into sections for helicopter transport, according to the Nepal News web portal.

The tunnel mouth was subsequently located about 40 metres upstream from the vertical hole and about eight metres below it, according to the Ratopati news portal. However, rescuers have yet to reach the workers believed to be trapped inside.





Hundreds Remain Unaccounted For

Across nine hydropower projects in Rasuwa and Nuwakot, 537 workers and employees remain unaccounted for, according to IPPAN data cited by local media. IPPAN said 898 workers and employees at the nine projects were initially reported out of contact following the August 26 floods, of whom 361 have been rescued. The 216 MW Upper Trishuli-1 project in Rasuwa has the largest number of workers still unaccounted for. Around 300 are still believed to be trapped inside the project's tunnel. At the 22 MW Chilime Hydropower Project, IPPAN said eight people remained unaccounted for, while project officials said six employees were believed to be trapped inside a tunnel.





International Aid Deployed

International assistance has meanwhile been deployed to support Nepal's search and rescue efforts.

An 11-member Indian technical team comprising doctors, paramedics and tunnel engineers carried out reconnaissance of hydropower tunnels in the flood-affected areas, the Indian embassy in Kathmandu said.

The team arrived in Kathmandu on Friday and was flown to Chilime and Langtang in coordination with the Nepali Army and Armed Police Force, according to the Kathmandu Post.

Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava said the Indian experts conducted reconnaissance of tunnels in the Chilime and Langtang power plant areas along with the Nepali Army.

OnlineKhabar reported on Sunday that the Indian technical and tunnel rescue team had reached Chilime to begin search and rescue operations.

A separate 22-member Indian Army team was also deployed to support the operation, it said.

A six-member Chinese tunnel expert team has also arrived in Nepal to assist with rescue efforts.

The Himalayan Times reported that Chinese experts had reached the Trishuli area by helicopter and were coordinating with a Nepali Army technical team to assess the tunnel at Upper Trishuli-3B and determine the feasibility of rescue operations.

The rescue efforts have been complicated by tunnels and access routes buried under mud and debris, damaged infrastructure, difficult terrain and hazardous conditions following the floods.