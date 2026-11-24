Chhattisgarh police have successfully busted an interstate drug trafficking racket, seizing a massive 407 kg of ganja and arresting two individuals, highlighting intensified efforts to curb narcotic smuggling.

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Key Points Police seized 407 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 2.03 crore, from a container truck in Kabirdham district on Monday.

Two Uttar Pradesh residents, Raju Yadav (27) and Vikas Yadav (26) from Aligarh, were arrested in connection with the interstate drug trafficking racket.

The ganja was hidden in a specially designed concealed compartment above the driver's seat.

The accused stated they loaded the ganja at Sunkighati in Odisha on November 21 and were transporting it towards Aligarh.

This seizure follows a similar incident on September 1 where 447 kg of ganja was seized in the same Chilphi police station area.

Police have seized 407 kg of ganja with an estimated value of Rs 2.03 crore from a container truck in Kabirdham district and arrested two Uttar Pradesh residents in connection with an interstate drug trafficking racket, an official said on Tuesday.

Major Drug Haul Details

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the truck on National Highway 30 under Chilphi police station area, close to the Madhya Pradesh border, on Monday, said Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav.

The accused, identified as Raju Yadav (27) and Vikas Yadav (26), both residents of Aligarh district, were travelling in the truck when it was stopped, he said.

During a search, police discovered a specially designed concealed compartment above the driver's seat, in which 192 packets of ganja wrapped in brown adhesive tape were hidden, Yadav said.

Interstate Network Uncovered

During interrogation, the accused said that they had left Aligarh with the container truck on November 17. On November 21, around four quintals of ganja were loaded into the concealed compartment at Sunkighati in Odisha, he said.

They were transporting the contraband towards Aligarh via Raipur, Kawardha, when police intercepted the vehicle before it could enter Madhya Pradesh.

The total value of the seizure, including ganja, the truck, and a mobile phone, is Rs 2.29 crore.

Both accused were arrested under relevant provisions of the law, and further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved in supplying the contraband, operating the trafficking network and handling its financial transactions.

Ongoing Anti-Narcotics Efforts

Police said they have intensified surveillance and vehicle checking on interstate routes to curb the transportation and smuggling of narcotic substances.

On September 1, police seized 447 kg of ganja with an estimated value of Rs 2.23 crore from a container truck in the same Chilphi police station area and arrested its driver, who hailed from Punjab.