400-500 persons booked for CJP protest at Shivaji Park

Mumbai police have registered an FIR against the organisers and hundreds of participants of the Cockroach Janta Party's recent Shivaji Park protest, citing unlawful assembly and disobedience.

IMAGE: Supporters of Cockroach Janta Party attend a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in Mumbai, on October 2, 2026. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points Mumbai police registered an FIR against the organisers and 400-500 unidentified participants of the Cockroach Janta Party's October 2 protest at Shivaji Park.

The case was filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act for unlawful assembly and wilful disobedience of lawful orders.

The protest, led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, sought the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint from a Shivaji Park resident, with no arrests made as the investigation continues.

Mumbai police on Saturday registered an FIR against the organisers and 400-500 unidentified persons in connection with Cockroach Janta Party's October 2 Shivaji Park protest.

Details Of The Case And Ongoing Probe

The case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act for unlawful assembly, wilful disobedience of lawful order issued by public servant, and other offences, a Shivaji Park police station official said.

The case was lodged on the complaint of a resident of the Shivaji Park area, he added.

"No one has been arrested in the case. Further probe is underway," the official said.

The CJP, under its founder Abhijeet Dipke, had organised a massive protest at Shivaji Park on Friday seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.