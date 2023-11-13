News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 40 workers in Uttarakhand tunnel collapse found safe; food, oxygen provided

40 workers in Uttarakhand tunnel collapse found safe; food, oxygen provided

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 13, 2023 12:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rescuers who worked overnight to rescue around 40 workers trapped after an under-construction tunnel on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri National Highway collapsed in Uttarkashi have established contact with them and provided them with food and water, officials said on Monday.

IMAGE: State Disaster Response Force and Police Revenue teams conduct a rescue operation at an under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Dandalgaon that collapsed, in Uttarkashi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The workers are safe and have asked for food, which is being sent to them, the Silkyara police control room said, adding that communication has been established on walkie-talkies. Food packets have been supplied with the help of compressors, it said.

Dredging and drilling through the debris inside the under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon is going on to prepare an escape passage for the trapped labourers, according to the district emergency operation centre.

 

A part of the tunnel collapsed on Sunday morning, leaving around 40 labourers trapped inside. The tunnel is part of the Char Dham all-weather road project.

According to the District Emergency Operation Centre, the labourers are from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

About 160 personnel of agencies such as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are trying to rescue the trapped labourers.

Officials on Sunday were optimistic about the safety of the trapped labourers as enough oxygen was made available to them through a water pipeline.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday to enquire about the rescue efforts being carried out.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'These disasters are unstoppable'
'These disasters are unstoppable'
Badrinath-Kedarnath: Modi Must Relook At Redevelopment
Badrinath-Kedarnath: Modi Must Relook At Redevelopment
'Without Himalayas, there won't be Ganga, Brahmaputra'
'Without Himalayas, there won't be Ganga, Brahmaputra'
How Swara Celebrated Diwali
How Swara Celebrated Diwali
Sun Pharma: A strong dose of valuation multiples
Sun Pharma: A strong dose of valuation multiples
Djokovic secures year-end No 1 title at ATP Finals
Djokovic secures year-end No 1 title at ATP Finals
Radhika, Disha, Pooja's Stunning Cholis
Radhika, Disha, Pooja's Stunning Cholis
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Can more disasters happen in Uttarakhand?

Can more disasters happen in Uttarakhand?

'We are sitting on a time bomb'

'We are sitting on a time bomb'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances