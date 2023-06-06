News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 40 Coromandel Express passengers might have died of electrocution

40 Coromandel Express passengers might have died of electrocution

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: June 06, 2023 16:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Around 40 bodies recovered from the Coromandel Express involved in the triple train crash had no visible injury marks and are believed to have died of electrocution, the GRP said.

IMAGE: Resucue work underway after an accident involving Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train, in Balasore district. Photograph: PTI Photo

An FIR registered at the Government Railway Police station at Balasore indicated that live overhead wires which snapped when the accident occurred, entangled with a few coaches, electrocuting the passengers trapped in them.

Sub-inspector of Police, P Kumar Nayak in his FIR said, “Many passengers succumbed to injuries caused due to the collision and electrocution (after) coming in contact with overhead LT (low tension) line.”

 

The overhead wires snapped as coaches which toppled over during the triple train accident overturned electrical masts, said officials.

The three trains involved in the major accident which claimed 278 lives and injured 1200, were the Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a stationary goods train.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has on Tuesday taken over the Balasore GRP case No. 64 registered by Odisha Police.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Railways is known for covering up accidents'
'Railways is known for covering up accidents'
'Right now, it looks like a technical error'
'Right now, it looks like a technical error'
Railways explains why CBI was called to probe crash
Railways explains why CBI was called to probe crash
Recipe: Suresh's Drumstick Curry
Recipe: Suresh's Drumstick Curry
Harry first British royal in 132 yrs to appear in court
Harry first British royal in 132 yrs to appear in court
Rohit's goal: Winning WTC before stepping down
Rohit's goal: Winning WTC before stepping down
Cops crack down on anti-Muslim posters in U'khand town
Cops crack down on anti-Muslim posters in U'khand town
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Odisha rescuer hallucinated blood on seeing water

Odisha rescuer hallucinated blood on seeing water

When They Searched For Their Kin

When They Searched For Their Kin

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances