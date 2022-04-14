News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 4 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter; 2 soldiers die in road accident

4 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter; 2 soldiers die in road accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 14, 2022 21:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Four Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, while two Army personnel lost their lives as their vehicle met with an accident on the way to the site of the gunbattle, officials said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

On receiving information about the presence of terrorists at Badigam in Shopian's Zainapora area, the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation, a police official said.

 

During the operation, the terrorists fired upon the forces, which led to an encounter, he added.

In the exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed, the official said.

Inspector general of police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain ultras were members of proscribed terror outfit LeT.

"LeT #terrorists neutralised in today's #encounter were active in Shopian & adjacent areas of Pulwama. They were involved in 6 #terror crimes including attacks on outside labourers. Hunt for their associates like Aijaz of Pulwama is on & they will be neutralised soon," Kumar wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, two Army personnel were killed and two injured when their vehicle met with an accident on the way to the encounter site, the official said.

"An Army party of 44 Rashtriya Rifles was going towards the encounter site at Badigam, Zainapora in a Sumo, when the vehicle overturned near Chowgam, Shopian, due to which two Army personnel died and two got injured," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Has terrorism reduced in J-K as Amit Shah claimed?
Has terrorism reduced in J-K as Amit Shah claimed?
2 cops killed, 12 hurt in terrorist attack in JK
2 cops killed, 12 hurt in terrorist attack in JK
Most wanted Hizbul terrorist killed in encounter in JK
Most wanted Hizbul terrorist killed in encounter in JK
Boris Johnson may visit India next week for FTA talks
Boris Johnson may visit India next week for FTA talks
IPL PIX: Photos, GT vs RR
IPL PIX: Photos, GT vs RR
Karan to Ranbir: 'You are my son-in-law'
Karan to Ranbir: 'You are my son-in-law'
Pakistan first in our neighbourhood policy, says China
Pakistan first in our neighbourhood policy, says China
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

J-K: Popular chemist among 3 shot dead by terrorists

J-K: Popular chemist among 3 shot dead by terrorists

5 terrorists killed in 2 separate encounters in J-K

5 terrorists killed in 2 separate encounters in J-K

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances