4 picnickers stranded on MP island rescued after 11 hours

The State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) successfully rescued four picnickers stranded on a river island in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, following an 11-hour operation amidst rising water levels.

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Key Points Four picnickers were stranded on a river island in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, due to sudden water level rise.

The State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) launched an 11-hour rescue operation.

Drones were deployed to deliver essential supplies like life jackets, food, and water to the stranded individuals.

Rescue efforts faced challenges due to strong river currents, requiring a strategic approach.

All four individuals were safely rescued early Friday morning after the water level partially receded.

Four picnickers were stranded on an island at the confluence of two rivers due to a sudden rise in water level in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district and were rescued early on July 31, Friday, after an 11-hour operation, the officials said.

The four had gone for a picnic in the Handikundi area, where the Sukta and Avana rivers meet, about 20 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Thursday, the officials said.

According to the officials, the water level of the rivers suddenly rose due to heavy rains, leaving the group comprising Huzefa Hamid (40), Mayank alias Gopal (16), Ali Asgar (35), and Ayush (18) stranded on an island.

Challenging Rescue Operation Underway

After receiving information from the police control room at around 6.15 pm on Thursday, a State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation.

"Initially, an attempt was made to tow a motorboat to the island using safety ropes, but this proved extremely risky due to the strong current," an official said.

Prioritising the safety of both rescue workers and those stranded on the island, SDERF personnel waited for the water level to subside while work on alternative rescue plans continued, said the officials.

Drones Aid Stranded Picnickers

"Keeping the safety of the stranded people in mind, life jackets, food, and drinking water were delivered to the island using drones.

"This provided relief and ensured their safety until the water level receded. Constant contact was maintained with them via mobile phone, boosting their morale," an official said.

They said that after the water level partially receded, a motorboat, controlled by safety ropes, was towed to the island amid the strong current. All four were safely rescued at around 4.45 am on Friday, after an operation lasting nearly 11 hours, they added.