News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 4 Maoists killed in police encounter in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

4 Maoists killed in police encounter in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 17, 2024 11:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least four Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with police in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Monday early morning, officials said.

IMAGE: Security personnel during an anti-Maoist operation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place in Tonto and Goilkera area, they said.

 

"Four Maoists were killed in the gunfight, while two have been arrested," Jharkhand police spokesperson and IG (operations), Amol V Homkar, told PTI.

Among the four killed Maoists, one was a zonal commander, one sub-zonal commander, one area commander and a cadre of the organisation, the IG said.

Two Maoists including a woman Maoist were also arrested and one of them is an area commander of the organisation.

Another police officer said that the police were out for a search operation. Meanwhile, the Maoists, who were lying in ambush, started firing and the police returned the fire in which four Maoists were killed.

He said that the search operation is still going on.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
12 Naxals killed in encounter in Jharkhand
12 Naxals killed in encounter in Jharkhand
Traditional vaid to return Padma Shri over Naxal threat
Traditional vaid to return Padma Shri over Naxal threat
Why security forces fail to foil Naxal's IED attacks
Why security forces fail to foil Naxal's IED attacks
Noida woman finds centipede inside Amul ice-cream tub
Noida woman finds centipede inside Amul ice-cream tub
Can Modi 3.0 Keep Inflation In Check?
Can Modi 3.0 Keep Inflation In Check?
The Rise Of The Mid-Range Movie Hit
The Rise Of The Mid-Range Movie Hit
'Is Integrated MTech from VIT Good?'
'Is Integrated MTech from VIT Good?'
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Naxals in Jharkhand force elderly to convert black money

Naxals in Jharkhand force elderly to convert black money

CoBRA commando killed in encounter with Naxal in Jharkhand

CoBRA commando killed in encounter with Naxal in Jharkhand

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances