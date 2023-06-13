4 killed as chemical tanker explodes on Mumbai-Pune expressway

Four people were killed and three injured when a chemical-laden tanker caught fire following an accident and exploded on Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday, the police said.

IMAGE: The Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy neelnimavat/Wikimedia Commons

The accident took place on the expressway stretch between Lonavla and Khandala, an official said.

The tanker caught fire following an accident and exploded causing fiery balls of the chemical to fall on the motorists travelling on the road below, he said.

Four motorists on the road below sustained injuries, of which three died, while one occupant of the tanker was killed and two others in the vehicle were injured, said the official from Lonavla police station.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, he said, adding that the fire at the scene has been extinguished.