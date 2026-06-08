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How Khunti Police Seized Rs 12 Lakh Opium

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 08, 2026 19:30 IST

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Jharkhand police have successfully busted an opium racket in Khunti, arresting four individuals and seizing narcotics worth Rs 12 lakh, underscoring ongoing efforts against drug trafficking.

Key Points

  • Four individuals were arrested in Khunti, Jharkhand, for their involvement in opium dealing.
  • Police seized 2.328 kg of opium with an estimated market value of Rs 12 lakh.
  • The arrests were made in Tamab village following a tip-off, targeting individuals from West Singhbhum district.
  • Among those arrested were two opium cultivators and two buyers, highlighting the supply chain.
  • An FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act, and the accused have been sent to jail.

Police arrested four people with opium worth Rs 12 lakh in Jharkhand's Khunti district, an officer said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Tamab village within the Rania police station limits on Sunday, where the accused from West Singhbhum district had come to buy and sell opium, he said.

Details Of The Opium Bust Operation

"We arrested four people and seized 2.328 kg of opium from their possession. The market value of the seized opium is worth around Rs 12 lakh. All hail from different villages in West Singhbum district," Khunti Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishabha Garg said.

 

He said that of the four accused, two are farmers who cultivated opium, while the other two came to buy the narcotics. An FIR in this regard was registered at the police station under the NDPS Act, and the accused were forwarded to jail after being produced in court.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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