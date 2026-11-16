How Delhi Police Uncovered A Dating App Extortion Racket

Delhi Police have apprehended four individuals in connection with a sophisticated honey-trapping and extortion scheme that defrauded a man of Rs 3.01 lakh through fraudulent credit card transactions after luring him via a dating application.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested four individuals for a honey-trapping and extortion scheme.

The victim was lured via a dating application, then assaulted, confined, and extorted for money in Delhi.

The accused forced the victim into fraudulent credit card transactions amounting to Rs 3.01 lakh.

One of the arrested, Jitender Pal, allegedly facilitated the fraudulent credit card transactions through a store.

Investigation continues to identify other accomplices, including the woman who initiated contact with the victim.

Delhi Police has arrested four people for honey-trapping a person and extorting money from him, an official said on Monday, adding fraudulent credit card transactions worth Rs 3.01 lakh were uncovered.

The accused allegedly lured the victim through a dating application, arranged a meeting and subsequently intercepted, assaulted and confined him before extorting money, police said.

How The Honey-Trap Unfolded

The case came to light after a man lodged a complaint alleging that he came into contact with a woman through a dating application.

"After arranging a meeting, he visited a hotel in the Tughlakabad area, where he was intercepted near the Okhla Underpass by the woman's associates, assaulted and threatened before being taken to a rented premises in Gautampuri," the police officer said.

The accused allegedly confined him, intimidated him and demanded Rs 4 lakh under the pretext of settlement. They also forced him to arrange money through loans and credit cards. After the complaint, an FIR was registered, and further investigation was taken up.

The four arrested accused have been identified as Shivam Kheralia, Viru Vaid, Bobby and Jitender Pal. Among the accused, Pal allegedly facilitated multiple credit card transactions through a store and routed the proceeds through different bank accounts, police said.

The roles of other suspected associates, including the woman, was under investigation, police said.