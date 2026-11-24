Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a cryptocurrency fraud syndicate, arresting four individuals who allegedly defrauded a trader of 4,985 USDT through sophisticated phishing and fake peer-to-peer transactions.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested four members of a cryptocurrency fraud syndicate on Tuesday.

The syndicate allegedly cheated a trader of 4,985 USDT, equivalent to approximately Rs 5 lakh, using phishing links.

The accused, identified as Atul Meena, Jagmohan Meena, Narender Kumar Meena, and Manish Meena, are all residents of Rajasthan.

The group recruited young men to arrange rented accounts, SIM cards, and WhatsApp accounts to target crypto sellers.

The entire cheated amount has been refunded to the complainant, and police recovered cash and electronic devices.

Delhi Police has arrested four members of an alleged cryptocurrency fraud syndicate targeting traders through fake peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions and phishing links, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly cheated a cryptocurrency trader of 4,985 USDT, equivalent to approximately Rs 5 lakh, by gaining access to his digital wallet through a phishing link, he said.

How The Syndicate Operated

The case was registered at the Cyber police station of southwest district following a complaint that the fraud took place on June 6 when the victim was attempting to sell USDT.

A USDT, commonly known as Tether, is a stablecoin -- a digital currency whose value aims to maintain a stable value relative to the US dollar.

The accused have been identified as Atul Meena, 21, Jagmohan Meena, 19, Narender Kumar Meena, 22, and Manish Meena, 24, all residents of Rajasthan, the officer said.

"Investigation revealed that the syndicate recruited young men to arrange rented accounts, SIM cards and WhatsApp accounts to identify potential cryptocurrency sellers," he said.

The entire cheated amount has been refunded to the complainant, he said.

Atul allegedly posed as a genuine buyer and sent phishing links to victims to gain access to their wallets and transfer their cryptocurrency. Police recovered Rs 1.62 lakh in cash, 11 mobile phones, an iPad, a Wi-Fi router and six SIM cards from the accused.

Further investigation is underway.