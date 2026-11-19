Saharanpur police have made a significant breakthrough in their anti-drug campaign, arresting four alleged smugglers and seizing smack worth over Rs 1.3 crore.

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Key Points Four alleged drug smugglers, including one woman, were arrested in Saharanpur district on Wednesday.

Police seized 655 grams of smack, estimated to be worth over Rs 1.3 crore, during the operation.

The arrests were made as part of "Operation Savera," a police campaign targeting drug trafficking.

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Four alleged drug smugglers, including a woman, have been arrested, with 655 grams of smack, worth over Rs 1.3 crore, in Saharanpur district, police said on Thursday.

Operation Savera Targets Drug Trafficking

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhinandan Singh told PTI that the arrests on Wednesday were made as part of the police campaign "Operation Savera: From the Darkness of Drugs to the Light of Life", aimed at curbing drug trafficking and apprehending those involved in the illegal narcotics trade.

He said district police had been conducting continuous operations against drug smugglers.

The police arrested Nanu alias Shakeel, Syed Shekhawat, Monu alias Farman and Monu's wife Shabnam alias Shagufta with 665 gm smack in the Ruhada area of Nanota town, he said.

An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Nanota police station in connection with the case.

A detailed probe is on in the matter.