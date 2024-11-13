News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » 39 trains cancelled after goods train derails in Telangana

39 trains cancelled after goods train derails in Telangana

Source: PTI
November 13, 2024 14:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A goods train derailed in Peddapalli district of Telangana, leading to the cancellation of 39 passenger trains, officials of South Central Railway (SCR) said on Wednesday.

Twelve wagons of the good strain carrying steel coils and iron rods derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam on Tuesday night, SCR Chief Public Relations Officer A Sridhar told PTI.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

 

The train was proceeding from Ballari in Karnataka towards Ghaziabad. It's a triple line section and all the three lines got obstructed with damage to tracks, the official said.

Restoration work was underway and a temporary approach road was also being laid for deploying large cranes to the site, he said.

The SCR official said one line is expected to be given fit for traffic (for resuming train movement) by this evening and train movement on the remaining two lines is likely to start by tomorrow (Thursday). 

Owing to derailment of the goods train, 39 passenger trains were cancelled, seven were partially cancelled and 61 were diverted, he said. Seven trains were rescheduled, he said. Few other trains were also regulated.

Long distance trains were not cancelled and they were diverted to another route, the official said adding trains running within SCR zone were cancelled.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain and other senior officials were supervising the restoration works. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
8 coaches of Agartala-LTT Express derail in Assam
8 coaches of Agartala-LTT Express derail in Assam
6 coaches derail as trains collide in TN; no deaths
6 coaches derail as trains collide in TN; no deaths
4 dead as North East Express train derails in Bihar
4 dead as North East Express train derails in Bihar
Aamir-Kiran Take Lost Ladies To New York
Aamir-Kiran Take Lost Ladies To New York
Upper-teens EPS growth likely for Gland Pharma
Upper-teens EPS growth likely for Gland Pharma
SC halts bulldozer action by states, lays down SOPs
SC halts bulldozer action by states, lays down SOPs
British author wins Booker Prize for space novel
British author wins Booker Prize for space novel
US VOTES!

US VOTES!

More like this
3 coaches of Shalimar Exp derail in Bengal, no deaths
3 coaches of Shalimar Exp derail in Bengal, no deaths
NIA probes sabotage angle in recent train derailments
NIA probes sabotage angle in recent train derailments

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances