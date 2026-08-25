38 men booked for molesting activist during Ranchi student protests

A molestation case has been filed against 38 individuals following a protest in Ranchi concerning recruitment examination irregularities, with BJP leader Babulal Marandi supporting the victim.

IMAGE: ABVP workers stage a protest against the irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations in Jharkhand and the action taken against protesting students in Ranchi, outside the Jharkhand Bhawan, New Delhi, August 14, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A molestation case has been registered against 38 individuals following an August 21 protest in Ranchi.

The complaint was filed by a female member of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, supported by BJP leader Babulal Marandi.

The incident occurred during a procession protesting irregularities in recruitment examinations.

Eight people are named in the FIR, alongside 30 unnamed persons, facing charges under molestation and BNS sections.

BJP has condemned the alleged attack and pledged support to the protesting students.

A case was filed against 38 people for allegedly molesting a member of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch during the August 21 protest in Ranchi, the police said on Tuesday.

The case was lodged on Monday after the woman, accompanied by Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi of the BJP, lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station, they said.

Details Of The Molestation Allegations

"Eight people were named in the FIR along with 30 unnamed persons. They have been booked on charges of molestation, besides other sections of the BNS," Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Sanoj Choudhary told PTI.

The incident happened during a procession over recruitment examination irregularities near Albert Ekka Chowk.

"We held a peaceful procession and were attempting to burn effigies of Chief Minister Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Around eight known and over 30 unknown persons assaulted and molested me," the victim said.

Marandi said the cowardly attack by "JMM goons" on students, who were democratically raising their voice, is highly condemnable. "BJP stands firmly with the students and will support their struggle at every level," he said.