Gujarat Police Book 38 For Liquor Consumption At Rajkot Birthday Party

Discover how a police raid on a birthday party in Rajkot led to 38 bookings for suspected liquor consumption, underscoring Gujarat's stringent prohibition laws and the ongoing enforcement efforts.

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Key Points Thirty-eight persons were booked in Rajkot on Sunday for suspected liquor consumption after a police raid on a birthday party at a hotel on Saturday night.

The Local Crime Branch conducted the raid, leading to FIRs against 35 male guests and three hotel staffers based on breath analyser tests and blood samples.

Police seized 11 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from the party, which was organised by Chirag Patel to celebrate his birthday.

Gujarat maintains a strict prohibition policy, with the recent exemption for GIFT City being a notable exception to the state's long-standing ban on alcohol.

Thirty-eight persons were booked in Gujarat's Rajkot on suspicion of liquor consumption after a raid on a birthday party at a hotel on Kalawad Road, a police official said on Sunday.

The raid was conducted on Saturday night by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) following a tip-off, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Rakesh Desai said.

Details Of The Rajkot Raid

"Based on a breath analyser test conducted on the spot, an FIR under Gujarat Prohibition Act was registered against those found under the influence of alcohol. Nearly 30 women were also present at the party, but none were found to have consumed alcohol as per tests," he said.

Blood samples of 98 persons, including guests and hotel staff, were collected at Rajkot Civil Hospital, following which an FIR was registered against 38 people, comprising 35 male guests who attended the party and three hotel staffers, the DCP said.

"The party was organised by one Chirag Patel to celebrate his birthday. We seized 11 empty and filled 750 ml bottles of Indian Made Foreign liquor (IMFL) of different brands. No other intoxicating substance was found during the raid. Most of the people present at the party were from Rajkot and neighbouring Morbi," he said.

The hotel's licence and past records, CCTV footage are being examined along with the role of the hotel management and other people connected with the party, Desai said.

Gujarat is a "dry" state. Manufacture, storage, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages have been prohibited in the state since its formation. The exemption given to GIFT City was the first such relaxation granted for a specific area in Gujarat.