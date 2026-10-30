Assam Police Apprehend 36 Bangladeshi Nationals

Assam police have apprehended 36 Bangladeshi nationals in Dhubri district on Friday, following a tip-off regarding illegal entry into India without proper documentation.

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Key Points Thirty-six Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on Friday in Assam's Dhubri district.

They were apprehended for allegedly entering India without valid papers.

The arrests followed a tip-off about a possible "mass transit of Bangladeshi nationals" via a river route.

All arrested individuals are from Chapai Nawabganj in Bangladesh's Rajshahi division.

Police are currently scrutinising documents and questioning the individuals for more details.

Thirty-six Bangladeshis were arrested in Assam's Dhubri district on Friday for allegedly entering India without valid papers, a police officer said.

There was a tip-off about a possible "mass transit of Bangladeshi nationals" through the district within a few days, he said.

Details Of The Operation

"Today, at around 2-2.30 am, we got specific information that infiltrators were trying to enter Dhubri. We were not sure about the route they would use. However, it was suspected that they could use a river route. Accordingly, our personnel were stationed at the Jogamaya ferry ghat of the Brahmaputra river. Thirty-six Bangladeshis have been apprehended," the officer said.

All hailed from Chapai Nawabganj in Rajshahi division of Bangladesh, he said.

"Scrutiny of the documents is on. We are questioning them, and more details will be known later," he added.