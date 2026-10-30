Home  » News » Assam Police Apprehend 36 Bangladeshi Nationals

Assam Police Apprehend 36 Bangladeshi Nationals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 30, 2026 18:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Assam police have apprehended 36 Bangladeshi nationals in Dhubri district on Friday, following a tip-off regarding illegal entry into India without proper documentation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Thirty-six Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on Friday in Assam's Dhubri district.
  • They were apprehended for allegedly entering India without valid papers.
  • The arrests followed a tip-off about a possible "mass transit of Bangladeshi nationals" via a river route.
  • All arrested individuals are from Chapai Nawabganj in Bangladesh's Rajshahi division.
  • Police are currently scrutinising documents and questioning the individuals for more details.

Thirty-six Bangladeshis were arrested in Assam's Dhubri district on Friday for allegedly entering India without valid papers, a police officer said.

There was a tip-off about a possible "mass transit of Bangladeshi nationals" through the district within a few days, he said.

 

Details Of The Operation

"Today, at around 2-2.30 am, we got specific information that infiltrators were trying to enter Dhubri. We were not sure about the route they would use. However, it was suspected that they could use a river route. Accordingly, our personnel were stationed at the Jogamaya ferry ghat of the Brahmaputra river. Thirty-six Bangladeshis have been apprehended," the officer said.

All hailed from Chapai Nawabganj in Rajshahi division of Bangladesh, he said.

"Scrutiny of the documents is on. We are questioning them, and more details will be known later," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

illegal immigrationassam arrestsbangladesh nationalsdhubri districtborder security

More From Rediff

Why Parakala Prabhakar Joined The Protest Against SIR

Why Parakala Prabhakar Joined The Protest Against SIR
Why This Doctor Is Fighting For Affordable Medicines

Why This Doctor Is Fighting For Affordable Medicines
AP Singh: 'The Man Who Saved Our Country'

AP Singh: 'The Man Who Saved Our Country'

Related Stories

Two Bangladeshis Held in Meghalaya for Entering Illegally

Two Bangladeshis Held in Meghalaya for Entering Illegally

Web Stories

World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs

World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs
6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily

6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily
6 Benefits Of A Cold Shower

6 Benefits Of A Cold Shower