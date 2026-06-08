34 Youth Escape Assam Rehab Centre

The youth fled from the Live Well De-addiction Centre at Madhupur, a day after videos purportedly showing abuse of inmates at rehabilitation facilities in the district went viral on social media.

Photograph: Sabir Nishat

Key Points Thirty-four youth escaped a de-addiction centre in Assam's Biswanath district, alleging prolonged physical and mental abuse.

The escape followed viral videos that purportedly showed inmates being subjected to inhuman treatment at rehabilitation facilities.

Former inmates accused centre management of assault, neglect, and maintaining poor living conditions inside the facility.

Police arrested one person linked to the centre, while another accused owner remains absconding.

Authorities are investigating abuse allegations as calls grow for stricter regulation of rehabilitation centres statewide.

In a dramatic incident that has intensified scrutiny of rehabilitation centres in Assam, as many as 34 youth undergoing treatment at a de-addiction facility in Biswanath district escaped from the centre on Friday, June 4, alleging prolonged physical and mental torture by its management.

The youth fled the Live Well De-addiction Centre at Madhupur, a day after videos purportedly showing abuse of inmates at rehabilitation facilities in the district went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and demands for action.

According to local reports, the inmates forced their way out of the facility early Friday morning and scattered across different parts of Biswanath town. Police later traced and rescued several of them, while efforts are underway to locate the remaining youth.

Former inmates allege physical assault and inhuman conditions.

Several of the escaped youth accused the centre's management of subjecting them to severe abuse during their stay.

One youth alleged that he had been assaulted with an iron rod by a person reportedly linked to the centre.

'We were tortured a lot. During winter, I was given only a carpet to sleep on,' the youth claimed, alleging repeated physical and mental harassment.

Others alleged that food and medicine became scarce after police action was initiated against the centre's operators, worsening conditions inside the facility.

The inmates said they decided to flee after finding the situation unbearable.

Viral videos spark police action

The controversy erupted last week when videos purportedly showing inhuman treatment of two youth at separate rehabilitation centres, including the Live Well De-addiction Centre, surfaced online.

The footage drew sharp criticism from the public and prompted intervention by Assam's social welfare cepartment.

Officials subsequently lodged a First Information Report at the Biswanath Chariali police station, leading to the arrest of Raja Shah, who is associated with the rehabilitation centre.

Police coordinating with families

Biswanath police have contacted parents and guardians of the rescued youth and are making arrangements to reunite them with their families.

Officials said the welfare and safety of the inmates remain a priority while investigations continue into the allegations of abuse and the functioning of the facility.

A senior police official said statements are being recorded from the escaped youth and other witnesses as part of the probe.

Questions over regulation and oversight

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about the regulation of private de-addiction and rehabilitation centres operating across Assam.

Activists and social welfare groups have called for stricter monitoring of such facilities, arguing that centres established for treatment and recovery must not become places of abuse.

The social welfare department is expected to examine whether the centre complied with prescribed guidelines and standards for rehabilitation services.

As the investigation progresses, authorities face mounting pressure to ensure accountability and prevent similar incidents in facilities entrusted with the care of vulnerable individuals.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff