Rediff.com  » News » 34 outsiders bought properties in J-K post Art 370 abrogation

34 outsiders bought properties in J-K post Art 370 abrogation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 29, 2022 14:39 IST
As many as 34 people from outside Jammu and Kashmir have bought properties in the Union Territory after abrogation of Article 370, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also barred people from outside to acquire properties, was abrogated on August 5, 2019 and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

 

"As per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, 34 people from outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have bought properties in the UT of J&K after abrogation of Article 370," he said replying to a written question.

Rai said the properties are located in Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur and Ganderbal districts.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
