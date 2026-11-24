Burhanpur police successfully rescued 33 bonded labourers, including 15 children, from forced sugarcane harvesting work in Maharashtra, highlighting the ongoing issue of human trafficking and exploitation in agricultural sectors.

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Key Points Burhanpur police rescued 33 individuals, including 15 children, from bonded labour in Maharashtra.

The victims were taken to Maharashtra about two months ago for sugarcane harvesting.

They were allegedly forced to work in Dharashiv district and assaulted when demanding wages.

The rescued labourers and children hailed from Burhanpur and Khargone districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The accused contractors involved in the case are currently absconding.

Police here have rescued 33 people including 15 children who had been taken to Maharashtra for sugarcane harvesting and held as bonded labourers.

Rescue Operation Details

A team of Burhanpur police, with the assistance of the local administration of Dharashiv district of Maharashtra, rescued these labourers and children on Monday, an official release said.

Ten of these labourers and their eight children were from Burhanpur district and eight labourers and their seven children were from Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.

The victims were taken to Maharashtra about two months ago for sugarcane harvesting work. A contractor handed them over to another contractor in Ahilyanagar district, and the latter forced them to work as bonded labourers in Dharashiv district.

When the victims demanded adequate food rations and wages, the contractor and his associates assaulted them and snatched their mobile phones, they told police.

The accused in the case are absconding, the release said, adding that further probe was on.