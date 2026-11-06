Rohini Raid Uncovers 30,000 Counterfeit Cigarettes

Delhi Police made a significant arrest in Rohini, seizing 30,000 counterfeit cigarettes from a 39-year-old man, Mohammad Faizan, as investigations continue into the source of the illicit trade.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested a 39-year-old man on Friday in Rohini.

Authorities seized 30,000 counterfeit cigarettes from his possession.

The arrest, on November 4, followed a tip-off about a supplier in North Rohini.

Police are currently investigating the source of the counterfeit cigarettes.

Delhi Police has arrested a 39-year-old man and seized 30,000 counterfeit cigarettes of a brand from his possession in Delhi's Rohini, an official said on Friday.

Investigation Underway

The accused, identified as Mohammad Faizan, was apprehended during a raid conducted in Sector 4 on November 4, he said.

The police said the operation was launched following a tip-off about the movement of a supplier allegedly involved in the distribution of counterfeit cigarettes in the North Rohini area.

Acting on the information, a team conducted a raid and apprehended the accused. During a search, the police recovered 30,000 counterfeit cigarettes from his possession, the officer said.

Police are now trying to ascertain the source of the counterfeit cigarettes. Further investigation into the case is underway, he added.