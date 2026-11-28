Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an inter-state e-cigarette smuggling operation, apprehending three individuals and seizing 300 prohibited devices, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb the illegal trade of banned vapes in the capital.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Delhi Police apprehended three individuals and seized 300 prohibited e-cigarettes on Saturday.

The operation busted an alleged inter-state transportation network involved in smuggling banned e-cigarettes.

The arrests occurred on Friday near Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, leading to a case registration at Samaypur Badli police station.

Authorities are currently investigating the source of the seized e-cigarettes, which are banned in the national capital.

Three people were apprehended and 300 prohibited e-cigarettes were seized after the Delhi Police busted an alleged inter-state transportation network, an officer said on Saturday.

Delhi Police Crackdown On Illegal Vapes

E-cigarettes and vapes are banned in the national capital.

A team of outernorth district laid a trap on Friday on the service road near Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar towards Singhu Border and apprehended the three accused, identified as Mohammad Azhar Khan (37), Sujeet Jaiswal (32) and Sagar (27), police said.

The police recovered 300 e-cigarettes loaded in an autorickshaw. A case has been registered at Samaypur Badli police station. Police are probing the source of the e-cigarettes.