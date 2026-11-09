Goa Child Assault: Congress Demands Fast-Track Trial

Following the alleged sexual assault of a three-year-old girl in North Goa, the Opposition Congress has intensified calls for a time-bound investigation, fast-track trial, and robust measures to enhance child protection across the state.

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Key Points A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a dilapidated building in Mapusa, North Goa, on Sunday evening.

The victim was found crying by a passerby and subsequently hospitalised in critical condition, now stable.

Police are actively investigating the case, including examining CCTV footage to identify the culprit.

The Opposition Congress has demanded a time-bound investigation, a fast-track trial, and immediate arrest of the perpetrator.

The Congress leader cited NCRB data, claiming Goa has a high rate of rape and child sexual abuse cases, with a low conviction rate.

An unidentified person allegedly sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl at a dilapidated building in North Goa district, police said on Monday.

The Opposition Congress demanded a time-bound investigation and a fast-track trial, while calling for stronger measures to protect children in the state.

The child was found crying on Sunday evening outside the building near a taxi stand in Mapusa, 9 km from Panaji. A passerby noticed the child and rushed to help her, following which locals alerted the police.

The victim was initially rushed to the Mapusa District Hospital in a critical condition and later shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital for further treatment, a police spokesperson said.

The girl's family sells balloons, and she had accompanied them to the Mapusa market for Diwali, a police official said.

Police Investigation Underway

Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta, who rushed to the spot late Sunday evening, said efforts were underway to trace the culprit.

The victim's condition was stable, he said.

The Mapusa police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the culprit, officials said.

Opposition Demands Swift Justice

Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly, Yuri Alemao, demanded that the perpetrator be arrested immediately and face swift justice through a time-bound investigation and fast-track trial.

"No delay, no leniency," he said in the statement, adding the Opposition would pursue the case until justice was delivered.

The Congress leader urged the BJP-led state government to ensure the child receives the best medical care, counselling and family support, while protecting her identity.

Raising concerns over crimes against women and children in Goa, Alemao cited National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data to claim that the state recorded about 13 rape and child sexual abuse cases per lakh population in 2024, the highest among all states and more than three times the national average.

More than 61 per cent of the survivors were children, while the conviction rate in crimes against women stood at 9.4 per cent and over 91 per cent of cases remained pending, he further claimed.

"Goa, once known for safe streets, now carries this shameful distinction. Citizens feel they are on their own. The government must answer for this failure," Alemao stated.

He demanded the establishment of more fast-track courts under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, stronger policing and a time-bound action plan to protect children.