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Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 3-Year-Old In Jalna

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 12, 2026 11:35 IST

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In a shocking incident from Jalna, Maharashtra, police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl after luring her with chocolate, highlighting the urgent need for child safety and swift justice.

Key Points

  • A 26-year-old man was arrested in Jalna, Maharashtra, for the alleged rape of a 3-year-old girl.
  • The accused reportedly lured the child with chocolate before the incident occurred.
  • Police identified and apprehended the suspect after examining CCTV footage from the area.
  • The medical report confirmed the rape, and the man has been remanded in five-day police custody.

A man allegedly raped a 3-year-old girl after luring her with a chocolate in Maharashtra's Jalna city, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the girl was playing outside her house located in the Sadar Bazar police station limits.

 

Police Action And Investigation

The 26-year-old accused initially did a recce of the area. At that time, the child was playing there, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anant Kulkarni said. The man then went back and later came on a two-wheeler, lured the child under the pretext of giving her a chocolate, took her with him and allegedly raped her, the police said.

The accused later left the child outside her home. Her family members subsequently lodged a complaint at the Sadar Bazar police station. The medical report confirmed that the child was raped, the police said.

After examining CCTV footage of the area, the police arrested the man. He was on Thursday produced in a local court, which remanded him in five-day police custody, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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