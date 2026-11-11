Meerut Police Nab Three Wanted Criminals In Separate Operations

Meerut police have successfully apprehended three wanted criminals, including a high-reward individual, in two separate operations, recovering firearms, ammunition, stolen jewellery, and cash, marking a significant win against local crime.

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Key Points Meerut police arrested three wanted criminals in two distinct operations on Wednesday.

Anas alias Bhoora, carrying a Rs 25,000 reward, was apprehended after a chase and firing incident on the intervening night of November 10 and 11.

Police recovered stolen jewellery, Rs 22,000 in cash, a motorcycle, and a country-made pistol from Anas.

In a separate incident, Shivansh and Abhishek were arrested in connection with an attempted murder case from November 9.

Both Shivansh and Abhishek were apprehended after firing at police personnel, who retaliated and recovered two country-made pistols and a motorcycle.

Three wanted criminals, including a man carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, were arrested in two separate police operations here, with firearms, ammunition, stolen jewellery and motorcycles recovered from them, officials said on Wednesday.

High-Reward Criminal Arrested In Rohta

In the first incident, Anas alias Bhoora, a resident of Mirzapur village in the Rohta area, was arrested in connection with thefts at two houses in Rasna village in Sarurpur, Circle Officer (Sardhana) Ashutosh Kumar said.

He said Anas, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 announced by Rohta police, was intercepted during a cordon-and-search operation on the intervening night of November 10 and 11.

The accused allegedly fired at the police team and attempted to escape. However, during the chase, his motorcycle skidded, leaving him with an injury to his left hand, following which he was arrested, Kumar said.

Police recovered stolen jewellery, Rs 22,000 in cash, a stolen motorcycle, a .315-bore country-made pistol, two live cartridges and an empty cartridge from him, he added.

Attempted Murder Suspects Apprehended

In the second incident, two wanted accused, Shivansh alias Chintu, 22, and Abhishek, 23, were arrested in connection with an attempted murder case, Circle Officer (Brahmapuri) Ram Prakash said.

Kuldeep was allegedly assaulted and shot at in Peer Wali Gali in Indrapuram in the Partapur area on November 9. A case was registered on a complaint filed by his brother, Rohit Kasana.

Prakash said Shivansh, who was arrested on Tuesday, was taken by police on Wednesday night to an under-construction building to recover the weapon allegedly used in the crime.

There, he called out to his accomplice Abhishek, who was hiding inside the building, and asked him to open fire at the police team. Abhishek subsequently fired at the personnel, who escaped unhurt. Police retaliated and arrested him, the officer said.

Two country-made pistols, live and empty cartridges, and a motorcycle allegedly used in the crime were recovered, he added.