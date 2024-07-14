News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 3 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC

3 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC

Source: ANI
July 14, 2024 22:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Three terrorists were killed by the Army during the anti-infiltration operation at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The operation at the Keran Sector in Kupwara is still underway, the Army said.

Several weapons and other war-like stores have also been recovered.

 

Earlier, the Indian Army informed that it foiled an infiltration bid in Kupwara.

"OP DHANUSH II, KERAN #Kupwara 03x Terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation on the #LoC in Keran Sector, along with the recovery of weapons and other war-like stores. The operation is continuing," Chinar Corps, Indian Army posted on X.

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir have seen a rise in terror attacks lately.

These terror attacks have come during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in South Kashmir.

On June 9, the very day Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet were sworn in, terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi, after which it fell down in the gorge, killing nine.

Earlier this month, five soldiers lost their lives and eight sustained injuries when a group of heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party of the Army in the Badnota area of Kathua on July 8.

In another incident, six terrorists were neutralised in separate encounters in the Kulgam district.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
Defeat Pakistan's Strategy To Destabilise J&K
Defeat Pakistan's Strategy To Destabilise J&K
J-K: 9 dead as bus falls into gorge after terror hit
J-K: 9 dead as bus falls into gorge after terror hit
Couple among 3 picked up over Doda terror attacks
Couple among 3 picked up over Doda terror attacks
Rajkummar-Patralekhaa At Ambani Reception
Rajkummar-Patralekhaa At Ambani Reception
Aditi Looks Wow!
Aditi Looks Wow!
Explosives found in Trump shooter's car, residence
Explosives found in Trump shooter's car, residence
Jadeja, Arshdeep At Ambani Reception!
Jadeja, Arshdeep At Ambani Reception!
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

J-K forces confront hidden threat by infiltrators

J-K forces confront hidden threat by infiltrators

Infiltration bid foiled along Jammu border, 1 killed

Infiltration bid foiled along Jammu border, 1 killed

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances