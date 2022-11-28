News
3 Rajasthan ministers hold talks with Gujjar leaders ahead of Rahul's yatra

Source: PTI
November 28, 2022 19:48 IST
Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Rajasthan, a committee comprising three state ministers on Monday held talks with a delegation from Gujjar community to address their demands related to reservation and other issues.

IMAGE: Gujjar leader Vijay Bainsla. Photograph: ANI Photo

The minister assured them that the government will look into their charter of demands and asked them to attend another round of meeting on Tuesday.

 

Five communities under Most Backward Classes, including Gujjars, have been demanding a resolution of the problems faced in getting five per cent quota in jobs and educational institutions, scholarships, promotion-related issues in jobs, budget for Devnarayan Board constituted for the welfare of these communities and withdrawal of police cases against the protestors during the Gujjar agitation.

The three-member cabinet sub-committee comprises Home Minister Rajendra Yadav, Education Minister B D Kalla and Youth Affairs Minister Ashok Chandna.

"A consensus has been reached on most of the demands, but a final decision will be taken after a meeting with the officials," Kalla told reporters.

Gujjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti leader Vijay Bainsla had threatened that they will not allow the yatra to enter Rajasthan if their demands are not fulfilled.

Bainsla had also demanded that former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, a prominent Gujjar leader, be made the chief minister.

Pilot had, however, distanced himself from Bainsla's remarks.

"We are waiting for tomorrow (Tuesday). We will decide our strategy after the meeting. There are several issues related to the future of our youth, which we want to be resolved," Bainsla told the media.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
80% MLAs with Sachin Pilot, says Gehlot's minister
Gehlot lets it fly: 'Gaddar' Pilot can't be made CM
On Gehlot's 'gaddar' remark, Pilot says...
Hackers demand Rs 200 cr from AIIMS in crypto
'Messi should ask to God that I don't find him!'
Serbia shell-shocked; Cameroonians refused to be tamed
SC warns electors of making false EVM complaints
The War Against Coronavirus

Why Gehlot Called Pilot 'Gaddar'

Gehlot-Pilot tiff: Cong hints at tough decisions

