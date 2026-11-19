A police team in Jharkhand's Garhwa district faced a violent mob attack on Thursday while attempting to arrest an accused in a land dispute case, resulting in three injured personnel and the suspect's escape.

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Key Points A police team was attacked by a mob in Sohbaria village, Garhwa district, on Thursday.

Three police personnel, including a sub-inspector and two assistant sub-inspectors, sustained injuries.

The incident occurred when police attempted to arrest Jitendra Kumar Singh, an accused in a land dispute-related assault case.

Amid the commotion, the accused, Jitendra Kumar Singh, managed to escape from custody.

Police have registered a case against 10 named individuals and 30 unidentified persons, arresting one woman so far.

Three personnel were injured when a mob allegedly attacked a police team that had gone to arrest an accused in a land dispute-related assault case in Jharkhand's Garhwa district on Thursday, an officer said.

The incident took place in Sohbaria village, where the team went to arrest Jitendra Kumar Singh, an accused in a case registered in the Meral police station, he said.

Police Personnel Injured In Mob Attack

Meral police station officer-in-charge Ravi Keshri identified the injured personnel as sub-inspector Dinesh Munda and assistant sub-inspectors Akhileshwar Tiwari and Savita Manjhi.

Police said they have registered a case in connection with the attack, naming 10 people and booking 30 unidentified persons.

They said a woman was arrested in connection with the attack, and efforts were being made to nab all those involved.

Sub-Inspector Arvind Kumar Saw said the police team had initially taken Jitendra into custody, but a group of men and women from his household and the surrounding area turned violent and allegedly assaulted the personnel.

Amid the commotion, the accused managed to escape, he said.