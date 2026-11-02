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Pakistan Camp Sees Drone Attack, Police Injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 02, 2026 15:56 IST 2 Minutes Read

A recent drone attack on an internally displaced persons camp in northwest Pakistan has left three police personnel injured, raising significant security concerns in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Key Points

  • Three police personnel were injured in a drone attack on an IDP camp in northwest Pakistan on Sunday.
  • The militants used a quadcopter drone to target Tower No. 3 of the camp in Bannu district.
  • Security forces opened fire at the drone, causing it to retreat.
  • No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
  • The incident has heightened concerns regarding the security of police and installations in the region.

At least three police personnel were injured in a drone attack on an internally displaced persons camp in northwest Pakistan, police said on Monday.

Drone Targets IDP Camp In Bannu

The militants targeted Tower No. 3 of the camp with a quadcopter drone in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, injuring three policemen, police said.

 

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The injured personnel were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, where they are receiving treatment, they said. 

The security personnel opened fire at the drone after spotting it, forcing the quadcopter to retreat, police said.

The camp houses people displaced by military operations in North Waziristan district, which borders Afghanistan.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over the security of police personnel and installations in the region.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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pakistan drone attackbannu idp campkhyber pakhtunkhwa securitypolice injuries pakistannorth waziristan displaced

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