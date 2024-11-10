3 police stations turned away Cuttack gang rape survivor, allege BJD, Cong

Opposition Biju Janata Dal and Congress on Sunday criticised the Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party government and police for their handling of the investigation into a gang-rape case involving a 19-year-old college student who was allegedly forced to run from one police station to another before her complaint was finally registered.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

In separate petitions submitted to the Odisha police, both parties alleged that the victim approached multiple police stations -- Puri Ghat, Sadar, and Barang --before her FIR was accepted by the Badambadi police station.

The incident occurred during Dussehra festival when the victim visited a cafe in Puri Ghat police station area with her boyfriend to celebrate her birthday.

As per the FIR, the boyfriend, with the help of the cafe owner, filmed intimate moments of the couple at the eatery. Later, he and his friends allegedly blackmailed the victim using the video, leading to multiple sexual assaults.

The complaint was filed on November 4, and the accused were arrested within the following two days, the police said.

A day after Congress MLA Sofia Firdous from Barabati-Cuttack assembly segment submitted a petition with DGP YB Khurania, a delegation of Biju Mahila Janata Dal led by its state president Snehangini Chhuria met Cuttack DCP Jagmohan Meena and handed over a memorandum.

The BJD's women wing demanded thorough probe and stringent action.

In the petition, Chhuria raised concern over delay in filing the FIR and also about another accused who was yet to be arrested. "During Naveen Patnaik's regime, police stations were under Mo Sarkar and complaints were immediately filed," she claimed.

The BJD women wing leader also alleged that the cafe where the obscene video was shot was illegal.

"The police administration was aware about illegal use of hookah at the cafe. The same place was used by BJP's Cuttack-Barabati MLA candidate as party office during the elections earlier this year. A BJP corporator also stays nearby," Chhuria alleged and demanded an explanation from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Firdous after meeting the DGP on Saturday said, "When the victim went to lodge an FIR against the accused, three police stations in Cuttack refused to register it. Therefore, I urged the DGP to investigate why the FIR was not lodged at first. The delay is alarming and raises serious concern about the responsiveness of the law enforcement agencies, especially when it comes to addressing the crimes against women."

Firdous claimed that the survivor could not be reached at present, expressing concern about her well-being and safety.

Meanwhile, police said it has arrested six people, including the woman's boyfriend.

Cuttack's deputy commissioner of police Jagmohan Meena told PTI that an enquiry will be made into the allegations leveled by the Congress MLA and the BJD leaders.

"We came to know about the allegation that police did not register a case at first from the MLA. The police will certainly inquire into it. However, neither the victim nor anyone from her family has made such an allegation. The victim is safe," he said.

"The police have arrested six persons named in the FIR. Now, the survivor's family members have informed about involvement of one more unknown person in the case and it is being investigated. Allegations on illegal use of hookah in the cafe will be probed by the Puri Ghat police," the DCP said.

Asked about the safety and security of the rape survivor, the DCP explained, "Specific security has not been provided to the girl's family as it would then establish their identity in the locality. We are in touch with them. The survivor is doing fine, as per her family. Help will be extended to them if needed."

Rejecting the allegations made by the BJD leader, law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said, "People have rejected BJD in the last elections because of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Our government is taking stringent steps, and the accused are being arrested immediately. Efforts are also being made for early conviction," the minister told reporters.