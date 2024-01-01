News
3 persons shot dead in Manipur's Thoubal, curfew back in valley districts

3 persons shot dead in Manipur's Thoubal, curfew back in valley districts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 01, 2024 23:18 IST
Three persons were allegedly shot dead and five others injured in Manipur's Thoubal district on Monday evening, following which curfew was reimposed in the five valley districts of the state, officials said.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard during a protest over the killing of nine civilians at Konung Mamang in Imphal, June 15, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gunmen, who are yet to be identified, arrived in camouflage dresses in the Lilong Chingjao area, and opened fire targeting locals, they said.

 

While three people died on the spot, five others were injured. Those injured were admitted to a hospital, officials said.

After the attack, the enraged locals set three four-wheelers on fire. It was not immediately clear to whom these cars belonged.

Following the fresh violence, curfew was reimposed in Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, officials said.

In a video message, Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the violence, and appealed to the people, particularly the residents of Lilong, for maintaining peace.

"The police are working to arrest those behind the attack. They will be arrested soon and punished as per the law," he said.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
