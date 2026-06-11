HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Chatra Police Unravel Teen's Murder Over Illegal Weapons Dispute

Chatra Police Unravel Teen's Murder Over Illegal Weapons Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 18:56 IST

x

Jharkhand Police have successfully cracked the murder case of 18-year-old Pramod Yadav in Chatra, arresting three individuals involved in the crime which stemmed from a dispute over illegal weapons.

Key Points

  • Jharkhand Police solved the murder of 18-year-old Pramod Yadav in Chatra district.
  • Two adults and a minor have been arrested in connection with the crime.
  • The victim's body was found buried near a river, and he was reportedly killed by friends.
  • The motive for the murder was a dispute related to the buying and selling of illegal weapons.
  • Police recovered a scarf, rope, and the victim's mobile phone as evidence.

Jharkhand Police on Thursday claimed to have solved the murder case of 18-year-old Pramod Yadav, who had been missing since June 7 from Gadiya village within Rajpur police station limits in Chatra district.

Illegal Weapons Dispute Led To Murder

Chatra Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sunny Vardhan told reporters that two accused persons and a minor have been arrested in connection with the case. They have been identified as Sunil Kumar (19), Sunil Kumar (21), both residents of Tola-Baghmari in Pathel under Rajpur police station limits, and the minor, police said.

 

The father of the deceased, Devlal Yadav, had lodged a complaint at Rajpur police station on June 7, alleging that his son had been abducted by unidentified persons, the police officer said. Following the complaint, a case was registered and a raiding team was formed, he said.

During the investigation, police recovered the body of Pramod Kumar on June 7 itself, buried under sand on the bank of a river near Gadiya bridge.

"Based on human intelligence and technical inputs, the investigation team gathered evidence and found that the youth had been murdered by one of his friends from neighbouring Pathel village along with two others over a dispute related to the buying and selling of illegal weapons," SDPO Vardhan said. He said the body was buried in the river sand to destroy evidence.

Besides arresting the three suspects, police recovered a scarf, a rope allegedly used in the crime and the victim's mobile phone.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Youth Arrested In Jharkhand Land Dispute Murder Case
Jharkhand Police Arrest Four Suspects in Jamshedpur Shooting Case
Two Arrested Over Jamshedpur Revenge Killing
Two Arrested Over Jamshedpur Revenge Killing
Tragedy in Godda: Two Young Brothers Drown in Pond
Delhi Police Nab Three Suspects in Mungeshpur Murder Case
Delhi Police Nab Three Suspects in Mungeshpur Murder Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Parineeti Stuns Fans With a Completely New Avatar at the Airport1:15

Parineeti Stuns Fans With a Completely New Avatar at the...

Watch: Lalu Prasad Yadav Turns Emotional During Birthday Celebration2:58

Watch: Lalu Prasad Yadav Turns Emotional During Birthday...

Shocking! Family Finds 27 Snake Hatchlings Inside Water Tank2:58

Shocking! Family Finds 27 Snake Hatchlings Inside Water Tank

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO