3 patients die at Punjab hospital, kin blame O2 supply fault

Three patients died at the Jalandhar civil hospital on Sunday evening with their family members claiming they passed away because of a technical fault in oxygen supply at the trauma centre.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, the hospital authorities rejected the claims but acknowledged that oxygen supply dipped a bit while asserting that the backup oxygen cylinders were made functional within no time.

A nine-member committee has been formed in this regard, which will submit a report within two days, medical superintendent of the hospital, Raj Kumar, said.

Among the patients, one was hospitalised with snake bite, the second was a drug overdose patient, while the third was suffering from tuberculosis. All three were put on ventilators.

Speaking to reporters, senior medical officer (SMO) Vinay Anand said there was a technical fault because of which oxygen pressure dipped a little bit.

"But we had sufficient back up oxygen cylinders which were made functional within no time. Moreover, the technical fault at the main oxygen plant was also rectified during the same time," Anand said.

On the family members of the deceased blaming faulty oxygen supply behind the deaths, Anand said the claims were not correct.

Asked what caused the deaths, the SMO said, "The reasons have been mentioned by the doctors in the patients' files."

The family members, though, claimed that the patients died after oxygen supply was snapped at the hospital.