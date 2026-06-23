3 of family stabbed to death; woman, boyfriend under lens

Police in Bengaluru are investigating a shocking triple murder where three family members were found stabbed to death, with suspicion falling on the elder daughter and her boyfriend over a relationship dispute.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Three family members were found stabbed to death in a Bengaluru apartment.

The deceased were identified as Somasundar (52), Muthulaxmi (48), and their younger daughter Supriya (19).

Police suspect the elder daughter of the family and her boyfriend are behind the suspected murders.

Investigators believe the motive may stem from the parents' disapproval of their elder daughter's relationship.

Police teams have been formed to trace the suspects, who are currently absconding.

Three members of a family were found stabbed to death in an apartment in Bengaluru, and police suspect that the elder daughter of the family and her boyfriend were behind the suspected murders, officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Somasundar (52), his wife Muthulaxmi (48), and their younger daughter Supriya (19), they said.

Investigation Into Bengaluru Triple Murder

The incident occurred on Monday night in an apartment at Seegenahalli within the limits of K R Puram Police Station, police added.

Citing Preliminary investigation, a senior police officer suggested that the couple's elder daughter, who had reportedly been living with her boyfriend for the past two months, is suspected to have carried out the murders in connivance with him.

Investigators suspect that they may not have been in favour of their elder daughter's relationship with her boyfriend which could have led to tension within the family, he said.

The victims had gone to the flat where the couple were staying on Monday evening. Investigators suspect that an argument broke out following which the three were allegedly stabbed multiple times, he said.

Police teams have been formed to trace the suspects, who are currently absconding.

"Police teams are working to trace the accused. Detailed information will be shared after the arrest," the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.