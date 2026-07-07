Police seeks custody of 3 more in Ram temple embezzlement case

The investigation into alleged embezzlement at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya is escalating, with the police set to seek further custodial remand and an SIT report confirming prima facie evidence of donation theft.

IMAGE: The Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya Dwar of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Ayodhya police will seek custodial remand for Karunesh Pandey, Anukalp Mishra, and Lav Kush Mishra in the temple donation embezzlement case.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) preliminary report found prima facie evidence of theft and pilferage during donation counting at the temple.

CCTV footage from April 27 to June 5 repeatedly showed counting personnel concealing currency notes and loose cash.

The SIT report highlighted that prescribed security measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) were not effectively implemented.

The resignations of Champat Rai as general secretary and trustee Anil Mishra were accepted following a Trust meeting.

The Ayodhya police said they will move the court seeking the custody of Karunesh Pandey, Anukalp Mishra and Lav Kush Mishra for detailed interrogation in connection with the case.

Further, a Special Investigation Team (SIT), in its preliminary report submitted to the Uttar Pradesh government, found prima facie evidence of theft and pilferage during the counting of donations at the temple.

SIT Findings On Donation Pilferage

The inquiry examined CCTV footage, statements of trust officials, bank officers, security personnel and counting staff, along with bank records, seizure documents, the MoU and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The report states that CCTV footage available from April 27 to June 5 repeatedly shows some counting personnel concealing bundles of currency notes and loose cash inside their clothes, pockets, shoes and other hidden places. It also records instances where other employees appeared to assist or shield such activities.

According to the SIT, the available footage documents around 70 instances of alleged theft or pilferage during the period under review.

Based on employee statements and discrepancies between counted cash and bank deposits, the report says similar incidents may also have occurred before April 27, although the absence of older CCTV footage prevented assessment of their actual extent.

Security Lapses And Identified Individuals

The report says prescribed security measures, including frisking, biometric attendance, restrictions on personal belongings, CCTV monitoring and other safeguards provided under the trust's SOPs, were not effectively implemented.

Based on CCTV footage, recovery records, financial documents and witness statements, the report identifies Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey and Ramashankar Mishra as having prima facie involvement.

It states that Avinash Shukla and Manish Kumar Yadav were repeatedly seen removing or concealing cash, while the others were seen assisting or engaging in similar acts.

Trust Officials' Resignations Accepted

Meanwhile, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj announced that the resignations of Champat Rai as general secretary and trustee Anil Mishra had been accepted following a meeting.