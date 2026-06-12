'Screamed from rooftops': Residents use saris to climb down in Delhi fire

A tragic fire in a five-storey residential building in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri claimed three lives and critically injured two, forcing residents to use saris for escape as flames and smoke rapidly spread through the structure.

IMAGE: The fire in a Delhi building claimed the lives of three, and injured two residents. Photograph: @ANI/X

Key Points A fire in a five-storey residential building in Govindpuri, southeast Delhi, resulted in the deaths of three family members and critical injuries to two others.

The residents employed desperate escape methods, including using saris to climb out of windows and seeking help from the rooftop, as the building was engulfed in smoke and flames.

The deceased were identified as Pankaj (28), his mother Guddi (50), and sister Soni (20), all residents of the third floor.

A preliminary inquiry suggests the blaze may have originated from an an electrical short circuit on the ground floor, with investigations ongoing.

The incident follows another major fire a week prior in Malviya Nagar, which killed 23 people, highlighting fire safety concerns in the capital.

As fire tore through a five-storey residential building in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri in the early hours of June 12, some residents climbed out of windows with the help of saris, while some shouted for help from the rooftop in their desperate bid to escape as thick smoke and flames engulfed the structure.

Three members of a family were killed and two others critically injured in the blaze that broke out in the residential building in Tughlakabad extension around 2.30 am, the police said.

Eyewitness Accounts of the Blaze

Neighbours recounted the horror, panic and desperation during the moments. Rajan, who lives nearby, said smoke was first noticed around 2 am and soon filled the narrow lane that housed the building.

"We tried dousing the fire, but two-wheelers parked inside the building were already in flames. Since there were flammable materials, it helped the fire spread through the whole building," he told PTI Videos.

Neighbours said residents trapped inside the building had little option but to find alternative escape routes as smoke rapidly spread through the premises. "People saved their lives by using saris to climb out of windows. Many people managed to get out through the back door of the building," Rajan said.

Another neighbour, Suman, said residents could be heard crying for help from the rooftop as the fire intensified. "They were screaming 'save us' from the rooftop, but nobody could enter the building because the fire had spread throughout it," she said.

Rescue Operations and Casualties

According to the police, a PCR call regarding the fire was received at Govindpuri police station at around 2.31 am.

A coordinated evacuation effort was launched as heavy smoke engulfed the building, trapping several residents inside. Eight occupants were rescued and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

The deceased were identified as Pankaj (28), his mother Guddi (50), and his sister Soni (20), all residents of the third floor of the building. Two other family members, including an 18-year-old woman and their 70-year-old maternal grandmother, sustained critical injuries.

Investigation and Broader Context

Neelu Devi, another resident of the area, said the dense smoke reduced visibility in the locality and spread to neighbouring buildings.

"The smoke had entered our building as well. As soon as we realised it, we ran out of our houses," she told PTI Videos.

"Most of the people living in this building own their apartments. Maybe there are some tenants, but most people own their homes," she added.

AAP councillor from Tughlakabad Extension Chaudhary Bhagbir said there was no indication of foul play behind the incident.

"It can happen anywhere. It was an accident," he said, adding that three people had lost their lives in the fire.

The police said a preliminary inquiry suggests that the blaze may have originated due to an electrical short circuit on the ground floor of the building.

The exact cause is being investigated. The incident comes a week after a massive fire broke out in a bed-and-breakfast hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, killing 23 people. Several of those killed were foreigners, mainly from Central Asian and African countries.