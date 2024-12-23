News
Home  » News » 3 killed as truck crushes people sleeping on Pune footpath

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 23, 2024 10:01 IST
Two children and a man were killed and six other persons injured after a truck ran over people sleeping on a footpath in Maharashtra's Pune city in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

IMAGE: A truck that was involved in the accident. Photograph: X

The incident took place at around 12.30 am on the footpath in Wagholi area where several persons were sleeping, they said.

The truck driver was detained after the incident, the police said.

 

"There were many people sleeping on the footpath near Kesnand Phata area, most of them labourers. They were run over by a truck, leading to the death of three persons," a senior police official said.

"We have detained the driver. We are checking if he was under the influence of alcohol. Further investigation is on," the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Vaibhavi Pawar (1), Vaibhav Pawar (2) and Vishal Pawar (22), the police said.

Six other persons were admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital, they added.

